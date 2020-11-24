KKKU postpones MA, MSc annual examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Tuesday notified postponement of annual examination of MA, MSc for indefinite period due to increasing cases of corona and closure of educational institutions by the government.

A notification issued by Controller Examination Dr Mohammad Zubair said that the examinations were to start from November 24 but in the light of the decisions taken by the government the University has postponed the examinations.