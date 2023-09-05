Open Menu

KL Rahul Named In India's World Cup Squad After Injury

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :First-choice wicketkeeper KL Rahul was named in India's squad on Tuesday for the one-day World Cup on home soil after missing several months through injury.

Rahul has not played any competitive cricket since he was injured during the Indian Premier League in April-May.

The World Cup starts on October 5.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

