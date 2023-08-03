Open Menu

Klaksvik Make History For Faroes In Champions League

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Klaksvik make history for Faroes in Champions League

Paris, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :KI Klaksvik on Wednesday became the first team from the Faroe Islands to reach the final qualifying round of the Champions League when they knocked out Sweden's BK Hacken.

Klaksvik, based in a town which boasts just 5,000 inhabitants, drew 3-3 in Sweden in the second leg of their qualifier after the first match ended 0-0.

They then held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out 4-3 to make sure of a spot in the next round.

"Tears. Tears of joy. What a team. What a Club. What a town. What a story. Amazing support. This is unreal," the club wrote on social media.

The 20-time Faroe league champions had reached the second round by stunning Ferencvaros of Hungary in their opening tie.

Victory on Wednesday guaranteed Klaksvik at least a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the first time a Faroes club will feature in the group stage of a European competition.

Klaksvik will next face Molde after the Norwegians defeated HJK of Finland 2-0 for a 2-1 aggregate win.

Also going through to the third qualifying round on Wednesday were Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia, Rakow of Poland, Maccabi Haifa of Israel, Swiss side Servette, Denmark's Copenhegan and Turkish giants Galatasary.

Related Topics

Israel Social Media Zagreb Klaksvik Haifa Molde Poland Sweden Finland Croatia Hungary Denmark From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

57 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

8 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

8 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

10 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

10 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

10 hours ago
Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

10 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

10 hours ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

10 hours ago
 Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

10 hours ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

10 hours ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous