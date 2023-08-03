Klaksvik make history for Faroes in Champions League

Paris, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :KI Klaksvik on Wednesday became the first team from the Faroe Islands to reach the final qualifying round of the Champions League when they knocked out Sweden's BK Hacken.

Klaksvik, based in a town which boasts just 5,000 inhabitants, drew 3-3 in Sweden in the second leg of their qualifier after the first match ended 0-0.

They then held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out 4-3 to make sure of a spot in the next round.

"Tears. Tears of joy. What a team. What a Club. What a town. What a story. Amazing support. This is unreal," the club wrote on social media.

The 20-time Faroe league champions had reached the second round by stunning Ferencvaros of Hungary in their opening tie.

Victory on Wednesday guaranteed Klaksvik at least a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the first time a Faroes club will feature in the group stage of a European competition.

Klaksvik will next face Molde after the Norwegians defeated HJK of Finland 2-0 for a 2-1 aggregate win.

Also going through to the third qualifying round on Wednesday were Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia, Rakow of Poland, Maccabi Haifa of Israel, Swiss side Servette, Denmark's Copenhegan and Turkish giants Galatasary.