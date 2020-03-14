KLM to slash up to 2,000 jobs because of virus

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Dutch national airline KLM said Friday it will cut up to 2,000 jobs as it battled the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak, and announced other cost-cutting measures.

"In the coming months we'll reduce 1,500 to 2,000 jobs to mean that not only in the coming weeks, but in the coming months we will have fewer colleagues," KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers said in a video message, posted on KLM's website.