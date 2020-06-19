UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klobuchar Exits VP Contention, Says Biden Should Pick Black Woman

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Klobuchar exits VP contention, says Biden should pick black woman

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :US Senator Amy Klobuchar withdrew from consideration as Joe Biden's potential vice president Thursday, saying the Democratic nominee should choose a woman of color as his running mate.

Klobuchar, herself a former 2020 presidential hopeful, said the coast-to-coast protests that erupted in the aftermath of a brutal police killing of a black man in her state of Minnesota helped her realize the need for greater diversity in the presidential contest.

"After what I've seen in my state, what I've seen across the country, this is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment," Klobuchar, who is white, told cable network MSNBC.

"I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." The 60-year-old lawmaker, a centrist in the mold of Biden, said she called the former vice president Wednesday to say that picking a black woman as his partner in the race would help "heal this nation.

" Biden, in a tweet, praised Amy's "grit and determination." "You know how to get things done. With your help, we're going to beat Donald Trump," Biden said.

Biden, 77, has pledged to pick a female running mate.

Klobuchar was often mentioned because she could help Biden in Midwestern states which could prove crucial in November's election.

But as protests against racial injustice surged, so did the prospects for African American women in the so-called veepstakes.

Top VP options include Senator Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Val Demings, and Obama-era national security advisor Susan Rice.

Related Topics

Election Police Trump Man November Women 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 19, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA cancels Cup and First Division League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Cooperation, solidarity underline key element in t ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consulate in Melbourne hosts remote meeting to ..

10 hours ago

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.