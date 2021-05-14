UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Plans Mane Talks After Liverpool Star's Snub

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Klopp plans Mane talks after Liverpool star's snub

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will speak to Sadio Mane after the Senegal forward snubbed him following Thursday's 4-2 win at Manchester United.

Klopp left Mane on the bench for the first 74 minutes of the crucial Premier League clash, deciding to start Diogo Jota instead.

Following Mane's brief substitute appearance, Klopp approached him at the final whistle to celebrate a crucial victory in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

But Mane refused to respond to the German and was caught on television walking towards the tunnel while shaking his head.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to West Bromwich Albion, Klopp said he was not angry with Mane but would speak to the 29-year-old about the show of dissent.

"If somebody shows me five million times respect and one time not, what is then more important?" Klopp said on Friday.

"The world is in a situation when you make this one time bigger than necessary. That's unfortunately the case.

"If you had seen me as a player what I did out of emotion it was insane -- and I'm a completely normal guy, but it happened to me.

"We will talk about it, then it will be sorted. That's all." Klopp suggested immediately after the match that his late decision to start Jota may have prompted Mane's reaction.

The move paid off as Jota scored Liverpool's equaliser, sparking their first win over their arch-rivals at Old Trafford since 2014.

The Liverpool boss does not expect any lingering fall-out from the incident as Liverpool try to secure a top four-finish in the Premier League.

"Do you want these things to happen? No," he said. "But it's not the first time in my life and I'm afraid to say it won't be the last time." After failing to defend the Premier League title, Liverpool are trying to salvage a troubled season with Champions League qualification.

Fourth-placed Chelsea's loss to Arsenal on Wednesday has opened the door for the Reds, who are four points behind with a game in hand.

With Chelsea playing third-placed Leicester next week, Liverpool will be almost certain of a top-four finish if they win their last three games against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

"Most of the time I've been in a chasing role so if I'm enjoying it, I don't know," said Klopp. "Sometimes yes, but I'm used to it.

"Usually, when I'm involved, seasons go to the wire. Playing Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday is a tough one, but let's give it a try."

Related Topics

World German Liverpool Leicester Senegal Old Trafford Turkish Lira Manchester United May Sunday TV All From Top Race Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.