UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Praises 'dangerous' Liverpool After Man City Draw

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Klopp praises 'dangerous' Liverpool after Man City draw

London, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Jurgen Klopp praised his "dangerous" Liverpool team after they missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League following a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss fielded a fearsome-looking starting line-up at the Etihad featuring Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

A flying start from the champions was rewarded with Salah's 13th-minute penalty.

Gabriel Jesus levelled for Pep Guardiola's men before Kevin De Bruyne failed to hit the target from the spot three minutes before half-time.

A share of the points between the sides that have combined to win the title for the past three seasons leaves Liverpool in third, just a point off the top, while City are five points behind with a game in hand.

"Super football game to be honest," Klopp told Sky sports.

"Two top teams ready for a massive fight -- energy levels of both teams incredible." "We were really good and dangerous," he added. "We were ready to make little passes -- there were moments we played too many long balls. Time to time we just wanted to get rid of the ball." Guardiola said the draw was a fair result.

"It was tight," he said. "In the second half we had more clear chances but a draw is a fair result.

"It is not easy to defend against Liverpool, normally they have three in attack and now four, they ran in behind and you cannot stay there and they play in between the players.

"It is not easy to play but we adjusted a bit and had more courage to stay high. We made a good goal and unfortunately we missed a penalty. In games or opponents like Liverpool, if you miss a penalty is it more difficult."

Related Topics

Football Attack Sports Liverpool Sunday From Share Top Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

3 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

4 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

4 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

4 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

4 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.