UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Reveals Ferguson Apology

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Klopp reveals Ferguson apology

London, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed he apologised to Alex Ferguson after waking the former Manchester United boss in the early hours of the morning.

Ferguson sent a congratulatory message to Klopp when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea in June.

When Klopp's celebrations with his players at a Liverpool hotel had finally petered out, it was approaching 3.30am but the German was still keen to reply to Ferguson's message.

He did not anticipate the 78-year-old Scot would still have his phone on by his bedside when he sent his response, with Ferguson later revealing Klopp had accidently woken him up.

"The problem was that I came back late in my room that night and I couldn't sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's opening game of the new English top-flight season against Leeds on Saturday.

"I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn't expect him to have his phone next to his bed. I didn't want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex!"But since then we have not been in contact. He is still the former Man United manager and I don't think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool.

"He respects it but it's not his favourite thing to watch on television!"

Related Topics

German Hotel Liverpool Man Leeds Manchester United June From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

8 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

8 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

9 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

8 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.