KMT nominates Hou Yu-ih for Taiwan leadership bid

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party on Sunday convened a congress and approved the nomination of Hou Yu-ih as the party's candidate in the Taiwan leadership election next January.

He is set to face Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party, who were nominated respectively in April and May by their parties.