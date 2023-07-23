KMT Nominates Hou Yu-ih For Taiwan Leadership Bid
Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM
TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party on Sunday convened a congress and approved the nomination of Hou Yu-ih as the party's candidate in the Taiwan leadership election next January.
He is set to face Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party, who were nominated respectively in April and May by their parties.