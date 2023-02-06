UrduPoint.com

KMU Celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day

Published February 06, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) organized a speech and essay writing competition, in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day that was observed on Sunday.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq was the chief guest of the event while KMU Registrar Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director of sports Dr Inayat Shah, faculty, and a large number of students were also present.

Students participated in the competitions with great enthusiasm. They also sang national songs and performed skits, portraying Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and the indifference of the international community.

Zainab Ehsan Barki, a student of SLP, and Ruha, a student of OT won the first position in English competitions, whereas Munazza Khattak, a student of DPT and Shaula Gul DPT won the first position in urdu and English essay writing competitions, respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr Zia ul Haq said, "This small effort of yours will be of great benefit to the freedom movement of Kashmiris, because your voice will reach far through the media and this voice will also shake the conscience of the international community." "Freedom is the greatest blessing in the world. Indian imperialism has been depriving the Kashmiris of this blessing for the last seven decades, but it will not continue like for long. India will have to kneel down soon." He elaborated that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to send a message to the Kashmiris and the international community that Pakistan would never abandon the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

Appreciating the performance of the students of KMU-IPMR, he expressed the hope that they and other students of the university will stand by their Kashmiri brothers till they win their freedom.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

