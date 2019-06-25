UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knicks Fined $50,000 For Barring NY Daily News

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Knicks fined $50,000 for barring NY Daily News

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The NBA fined the New York Knicks $50,000 on Monday for violating league rules on media access by barring the New York Daily news from a post-draft press conference on Friday.

Other New York media outlets were invited to the conference to introduce newly drafted players RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis.

"The Knicks did not allow the New York Daily News access to their post-draft press conference on Friday, June 21 while allowing all other credentialed media who cover the team to attend," the NBA said in a statement.

"The organization has agreed to comply with NBA Media Access Rules moving forward.

" The Knicks issued a statement acknowledging that they did not comply with NBA policy, saying they made an error in interpreting Friday's announcement as an invitation-only event.

"As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the league's policy," the team said.

There has been friction before between Knicks owner James Dolan and the Daily News, and the Professional Basketball Writers association had issued a statement on Saturday condemning the incident as "unprofessional and unacceptable".

Related Topics

New York June Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Weather forecast for coming days

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 hours ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.