UrduPoint.com

Knife Attack Outside Aris Stadium Leaves One Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Knife attack outside Aris stadium leaves one dead

Thessaloniki, Greece, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :One teenager was killed and two others injured early Tuesday in a knife attack outside the stadium of Greek club Aris, the Athens News Agency reported.

Witnesses said the victims aged 18 to 20 were walking outside the Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium when two cars stopped, the occupants getting out and assaulting the trio.

The attackers reportedly were shouting abuse against Aris.

Police said that one of the youths was stabbed in the upper thigh and bled to death while the other two were treated for multiple injuries at a local hospital.

According to the news agency, police rounded up 15 suspects for questioning but they were all later released.

Thessaloniki is no stranger to clashes between fans of the the city's two big clubs, Aris and PAOK.

In December PAOK were fined 193,500 Euros by the Greek Super League and ordered to play their next four home matches behind closed doors after violence broke out between rival sets of fans during a derby game.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Derby Athens December All

Recent Stories

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

30 seconds ago
 Aussie researchers develop software to detect pote ..

Aussie researchers develop software to detect potential health problems of newbo ..

32 seconds ago
 Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

33 seconds ago
 Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast ..

Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast marking 'Year of the Tiger'

34 seconds ago
 Man held with weapons in faisalabad

Man held with weapons in faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new of ..

ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new office bearers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>