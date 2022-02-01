Knife attack outside Aris stadium leaves one dead

Thessaloniki, Greece, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :One teenager was killed and two others injured early Tuesday in a knife attack outside the stadium of Greek club Aris, the Athens News Agency reported.

Witnesses said the victims aged 18 to 20 were walking outside the Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium when two cars stopped, the occupants getting out and assaulting the trio.

The attackers reportedly were shouting abuse against Aris.

Police said that one of the youths was stabbed in the upper thigh and bled to death while the other two were treated for multiple injuries at a local hospital.

According to the news agency, police rounded up 15 suspects for questioning but they were all later released.

Thessaloniki is no stranger to clashes between fans of the the city's two big clubs, Aris and PAOK.

In December PAOK were fined 193,500 Euros by the Greek Super League and ordered to play their next four home matches behind closed doors after violence broke out between rival sets of fans during a derby game.