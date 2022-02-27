Knowing COVID-19 origins not important, preparations for future pandemic vital: Time magazine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Knowing COVID-19 origins would not change much in preventing COVID-19 variants and efforts should be focused on preparations for future pandemics, said an article published in the Time magazine.

"Knowing origins may add little to what we already know in terms of addressing Delta, Omicron and whatever might come next," said the article published Wednesday.

The best way forward may be to minimize the distraction of a politicized attempt to assess origins while, instead, investing in long-term international collaborative endeavors on SARS-CoV-2 and in preparation for future epidemics and pandemics, said the article.

