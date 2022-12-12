UrduPoint.com

Knowledge Gathering Discusses 'Investing In The Kingdom: Opportunities And Aspirations'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of the Chairman of the Steering Committee at the Ministry of Finance, Abdulaziz AlFuraih, the Communication and Financial Knowledge Center (CFKC) held its sixth edition of Knowledge Gathering on Monday, at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh.

The Gathering will highlight government efforts and enhance awareness and knowledge on key achievements in the investment sector. It will also include a panel discussion, where a number of speakers are participating including: the Vice Minister for Mining Affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Eng. Khalid Al-Mudaifer; the CEO of the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program "Shareek", Abdulaziz Al-Arifi; the Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Studies and the Acting Deputy Minister for Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Investment, Dr. Saad Alshahrani; the CEO of the National Center for Government Resource Systems (NCGR), Eng. Youssef Al-Harqan; The panels will be moderated by Walid bin Khanfour.

Panelists will shed light on ways to enhance investment in promising sectors, review investment opportunities in the Kingdom, the government efforts in implementing investment environment reforms, and addressing challenges facing the private sector.

They will also provide numbers and facts about investing in the Kingdom.

The Gathering will include a presentation of some of the most successful local and international experiences in investment, where, Turki Alhokair, CEO of FAZ Hotel and Real Estate Development, and Eng. Amer Al-Ajmi, Executive Vice President of Al-Fanar Construction, will present local success stories. While Riham Almousa, Country Leader for Oracle in the Kingdom, and Shehim P.K, Director of Lulu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia, will present international success stories.

It is worth mentioning that Knowledge Gathering is one of the initiatives of Communication and Financial Knowledge center (CFKC)and is part of the CFKC efforts to achieve its objectives of promoting partnership between decision makers in government and private sectors and specialists in the financial and economic fields, with the purpose of enhancing participatory communication, disseminating knowledge, exchanging views and discussions, and contributing to raising awareness about current issues, spreading financial literacy and linking it to technological advances.

