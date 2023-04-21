UrduPoint.com

Knowledge Of Traditional Chinese Medicine Improving In China

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine improving in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :China's health literacy rate for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), an indicator of the public's knowledge, recognition, and trust in TCM, has seen steady growth over the past years, an official told a press conference on Thursday.

The TCM literacy rate is obtained through an annual nationwide survey launched in 2016, said Xing Chao, an official with the National Administration of TCM. Data from the administration shows that the rate was 21.26 percent in 2021.

The rate refers to the percentage of people with a basic understanding of the fundamental ideas, healthy lifestyle, therapy, cultural context, and information of TCM among the entire population.

According to a national promotion plan for the TCM culture released earlier this week, the literacy rate was expected to reach 25 percent by the end of 2025.

Noting that China achieved the target set for 2020 two years ahead of schedule, Xing said the rate increased by nearly 8 percentage points to 20.69 percent during the 2016-2020 period.

Xing said the 25 percent goal was set based on a statistical analysis of the data from 2016 to 2020, adding that the administration is confident that the target will be achieved by vigorously promoting TCM culture among the public.

Related Topics

China 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

48 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

48 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

48 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.