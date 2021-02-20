UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Kobayashi becomes Japan's most successful male ski jumper

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Ryoyu Kobayashi became Japan's most successful male World Cup ski jumper on Friday when he registered his 18th career win at Rasnov in Romania.

The 24-year-old soared to victory on the normal hill with jumps of 94m and 98.5m for a total of 257.9 points.

His 18th win took him ahead of veteran countryman Noriaki Kasai, who captured 17 victories on the World Cup circuit.

"I am satisfied with my jumps today, they were pretty good. I am also happy with the second podium of the season after last week in Zakopane and a very long drought before that," said Kobayashi.

"We did not have that many possibilities to train this summer, so I don't have such a good feeling, as in the past years.

"But I am getting more self-confidence right in time for the world championships."Kamil Stoch of Poland was second with Germany's Karl Geiger in third.

