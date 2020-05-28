UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kobe Bryant's Induction To Hall Of Fame Postponed: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Kobe Bryant's induction to hall of fame postponed: report

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The late Kobe Bryant's induction into America's basketball hall of fame has been postponed to 2021, US media reported on Wednesday.

Bryant, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in January, was schedule to be inducted into the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.

Former NBA stars Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others are also slated to be enshrined next year due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

"We're definitely canceling," Hall of Fame spokesman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN on Wednesday.

"It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. (The board will) meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."Bryant died January 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA finals MVP in a two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Topics

Died Los Angeles Kobe January August Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

7 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

9 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.