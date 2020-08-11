UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kodak Shares Slump As US Loan Is Suspended

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Kodak shares slump as US loan is suspended

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Shares of Kodak plunged Monday after a US agency suspended a loan intended to support the former photo giant's launch of a new pharmaceutical venture.

The US International Development Finance Corporation's (DFC) said Friday it will halt further action following controversy that has surrounded its July 28 announcement of a $765 million loan to Kodak.

The loan is part of a program to boost US pharmaceutical capacity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Eastman Kodak dove 28.3 percent to $10.67 in afternoon trading.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Kodak's disclosures about the loans and is expected to probe the company's awarding of stock option grants to executives on July 27.

Trading volumes in Kodak surged the day before the DFC announcement and shares rocketed up as much as 500 percent on July 28 after the loan's announcement.

"On July 28, we signed a letter of interest with Eastman Kodak," DFC said on Twitter on Friday. "Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns.

"We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared." Kodak on Friday appointed a special committee to oversee an internal review "of recent activity by the Company and related parties" connected to the DFC announcement.

The DFC loan to Kodak would be the first to be made after President Donald Trump in May signed an executive order aimed at encouraging domestic production of materials needed to fight COVID-19.

Senior House Democrats have also questioned the loan.

A group of lawmakers including Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the financial services committee, and Eliot Engel, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, sent a letter last week to the DFC noting that Kodak's prior attempt at pharmaceutical manufacturing was "unsuccessful."

Related Topics

Loan Exchange Twitter Company Trump May July Democrats Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

3 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

1 hour ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

1 hour ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.