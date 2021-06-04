Koeman to continue as Barca coach

Madrid, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Ronald Koeman has escaped the Barcelona axe with club president Joan Laporta announcing on Thursday the Dutchman is to continue as coach next season.

"We've decided to give continuity to a contract already in place," Laporta confirmed after a meeting of the club's directors.

Koeman's confirmation comes after the Catalan press had hinted that winning round Lionel Messi as well as lifting the Copa del Rey and overseeing a year of transition may not have been enough for him to keep his job.

Laporta explained: "We think it's the best for Barca and we are very happy to be able to announce today that Ronald Koeman is staying."He said "very frank and straight" conversations had taken place before committing to Koeman until the summer of 2022.

"This time for reflection was necessary... to see together what didn't work at the end of last season".