Koepka Has Eyes On The Masters Prize On Marathon Sunday

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Augusta, United States, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :American Brooks Koepka has his fifth major title in his sights as he heads into what will be a hectic final day showdown with Spain's Jon Rahm at the rain-affected Masters.

Koepka has a four-stroke lead over Rahm but has a marathon day ahead of him with the leading pair still having 30 holes to complete after Saturday's third round was cut short due to rain.

Should the Floridian triumph it will be his first major since the PGA Championship at Bethpage in 2019 and since he left the PGA Tour for the breakaway, Saudi-backed, LIV Golf series.

The prospect of a LIV player putting on the green jacket is an uncomfortable one for the American golf establishment but creates a fascinating subplot to what is so often a day of drama.

The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with the final 18 holes expected to begin four hours later off the first and 10th tees in pairings.

With puddles forming on the greens and players battling hard against weather more akin to a British Open, organizers had little choice but to end Saturday's action early.

