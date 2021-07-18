UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Koepka Makes British Open Charge As Oosthuizen, Morikawa Do Battle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Koepka makes British Open charge as Oosthuizen, Morikawa do battle

Sandwich, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Brooks Koepka made a late charge for his first British Open by posting the clubhouse lead on eight under par on Sunday as leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa did battle in sweltering conditions at Royal St. George's.

Four-time major winner Koepka came good on his pre-tournament promise to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon with a brilliant round of 65 to move into a share of third with Dylan Frittelli and Jon Rahm.

Oosthuizen is aiming to become a rare 'wire-to-wire' winner of the Open Championship as the South African has led after every round this week.

But after starting with a one-stroke advantage, a bogey at the fourth allowed Morikawa, who is making his first appearance at the British Open, to take a share of the lead on 11 under.

Spieth's hopes of matching his 2017 Open Championship triumph after fading fast.

The American, who finished his third round with two bogeys on Saturday, also dropped a shots at the fourth and sixth to drop back to seven under.

The pristine conditions as temperatures reached 30 degrees celsius on England's south-east coast offered the chance for one of the chasing pack to launch themselves into contention.

However, Koepka's move after starting the day at three under may have come late for the American to add to his major haul.

The world number eight may rue his two over par round on Saturday after a flawless fourth round.

An eagle at the seventh was sandwiched by birdies at the sixth and ninth before picking up another shot at the 12th.

But six pars coming home left Koepka needing a collapse from the final pairing of Oosthuizen and Morikawa.

World number two Jon Rahm also eagled the seventh to move just three off the lead at eight under after a disappointing start as he bogeyed the opening hole.

World Number one Dustin Johnson and defending champion Shane Lowry were both one under for their rounds through the front nine to move to six under.

Earlier, Bryson DeChambeau ended an awkward week on a high, the former US Open champion carding his first sub-70 round in the British Open with a bogey-free 65 to finish on two under par for the championship.

DeChambeau was involved in an embarrassing spat with his own club manufacturer after complaining that his driver "sucks" after the first round.

Rory McIlroy finished at level par after shooting a 71 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Germany's Matthias Schmid won the Silver Medal awarded to the leading amateur at a British Open.

Schmid, whose second round of 65 equalled the lowest by an amateur in the championship's history, shot 72 on Sunday to finish two over par.

That left the 23-year-old four shots ahead of the only other amateur to make the cut, China's Yuxin Lin.

Related Topics

World China Driver Germany Brooks Lead Eagle St. George May Dustin Johnson Sunday 2017 Silver National University From Share Top US Open

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

4 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

4 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.