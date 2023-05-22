Koepka seeks fifth major and landmark win for LIV at PGA

Rochester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who could become the first player to win a major while with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, teed off with the lead in Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship.

The 33-year-old American stood on six-under-par 204 after 54 holes at Oak Hill with Canada's Corey Conners and Norway's Viktor Hovland one stroke adrift.

"A major championship would mean a lot to anybody," Koepka said. "To win one would be fantastic." Koepka was among the stars who jumped from the PGA Tour to breakaway LIV Golf, which offered record $25 million purses for 54-hole events, despite concern over Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

The PGA banned LIV talent from its events, with a legal fight between them due in court next May. In the meantime, the majors provide the only outlet for competition between the rivals.

In all, there were six major winners from LIV in the field of 156 with a combined 15 major crowns, but none captured as a member of the upstart circuit, not even Australian Cam Smith's British Open title last July.

There were no boos off the first tee for Koepka, who heard them on Saturday but turned them into roars with five birdies in shooting a second straight four-under 66.

Koepka also led entering the final round at last month's Masters but, in his words, "choked" away the green jacket to world number one Jon Rahm of Spain.

Koepka, who shared second at Augusta National with LIV's Phil Mickelson, has a chance at a measure of redemption at Oak Hill with a third career PGA Championship.

Only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen have won more.

Working to deny him are Conners, trying to join 2003 Masters winner Mike Weir as Canada's only male major champions, and Hovland, seeking his first major title after sharing fourth at last year's British Open and seventh at the Masters.

American Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner and another LIV player, was on three-under. He has trimmed down from his bulked up form of past years but kept his power off the tee to be a contender.

- McIlroy, Rose in hunt - Justin Rose, the 2013 US Open champion, sank a three-foot birdie putt at the first to reach three-under, three off the lead. He could join Jim Barnes, the 1916 and 1919 winner, as the only Englishmen to capture the PGA Championship.

Frenchman Victor Perez, who birdied four of the first five holes, joined Rose and DeChambeau three off the lead.

Second-ranked Scottie Scheffler, last year's Masters winner, was on two-under. The American would overtake Rahm for world number one with a triumph.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland put his approach at the first inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie, but missed the green at the second and made bogey to stand on one-under.

The world number three is trying to win his first major title since 2014.

American Michael Block, a club professional in California, opened with a bogey to stand on one-over. A top-10 finish by Block would be the first by a club pro in the event since 1988.