UrduPoint.com

Kohli Ends Test Ton Drought As India Close In On Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kohli ends Test ton drought as India close in on Australia

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Virat Kohli hit his first Test century since November 2019 to steer India to 472-5 and minimise their chances of a loss in the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday.

The star batsman got a single off spinner Nathan Lyon to record his 28th Test hundred in the second session on day four and remained unbeaten on 135 at tea in Ahmedabad.

The crowd at the world's biggest stadium was in raptures when Kohli reached the landmark and the star batsman kissed his locket before looking up to the sky.

India, who lead the four-match series 2-1, are now eight runs behind Australia's first innings total of 480 with one session and a day remaining in the final Test.

Kohli, who now has 75 international tons in his glittering career, was batting alongside the left-handed Axar Patel on 38.

Kohli lost his overnight partner Ravindra Jadeja for 28 in the morning session and Srikar Bharat fell in the afternoon after the wicketkeeper-batsman hit 44 in an 84-run partnership with the former captain.

Spinners Todd Murphy, who has taken two wickets including Jadeja, and Lyon kept up the pressure in the morning but Bharat, with two sixes off Cameron Green, and then Kohli attacked after lunch.

Kohli hit a flurry of fours after reaching his hundred and Axar smashed a six, which Usman Khawaja attempted to catch at the boundary but jarred his knee to leave the field.

Shreyas Iyer hasn't taken his batting spot so far after he went for scans following complaints of lower-back pain after the end of day three.

Shubman Gill led India's strong reply on Saturday with his 128 before he fell to Lyon's off-spin.

India need a win to clinch the series and be sure of a berth in the World Test Championship final in June.

fk/stu/pbt

Related Topics

India Century World Australia Lyon Ahmedabad Lead Virat Kohli June November Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.