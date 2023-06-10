UrduPoint.com

Kohli Holds Firm Against Australia In WTC Final Thriller

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Kohli holds firm against Australia in WTC final thriller

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Virat Kohli defied Australia on Saturday to give India hope of an extraordinary win in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

India were 164-3 at stumps, still needing a further 280 runs to reach what would be a record-breaking total of 444 on Sunday's scheduled fifth and final day.

Star batsman Kohli, however, was 44 not out, while Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 20 after he had already marked his first Test in over a year by top-scoring with 89 in India's first-innings 296.

The scale of India's task was emphasised by the fact that only four teams in 146 years of Test cricket have made more than 400 to win in the fourth innings, with the West Indies' 418-7 against Australia at St John's in 2003 the highest such total.

Australia, by contrast, require just seven more wickets Sunday to win the only major global men's trophy to have so far eluded them and ensure they head into next week's Ashes opener against England at Edgbaston in buoyant mood.

India captain Rohit Sharma set the initial tone for a daunting chase with several boundaries, including a pulled six off left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

But on the stroke of tea, opening partner Shubman Gill fell to a controversial catch when Cameron Green, who had taken an undisputed blinder in the first innings to remove Rahane, dived low to his left following an edge off Scott Boland.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Mitchell Virat Kohli Scott Boland The Oval Sunday

Recent Stories

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

8 minutes ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

8 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farme ..

Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farmer's loss

12 minutes ago
 Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions ..

Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions League final starting line-ups ..

12 minutes ago
 Heavy storm, rain killed 25, injured 145 in KP: PD ..

Heavy storm, rain killed 25, injured 145 in KP: PDMA

12 minutes ago
 Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax co ..

Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax collection instead imposing new ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.