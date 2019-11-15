UrduPoint.com
Kohli Out For Duck But India Lead In Bangladesh Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Kohli out for duck but India lead in Bangladesh Test

Indore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Opener Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 91 but skipper Virat Kohli was out for a rare duck as India took a first innings lead in the opening Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

The hosts were 188 for three at lunch on day two in response to Bangladesh's 150. India resumed in Indore on 86 for one and Agarwal with Ajinkya Rahane, on 35, put on an unbeaten 69-run stand to give India a 38 run lead.

Abu Jayed, who sent opener Rohit Sharma packing for six on Thursday, claimed both wickets Friday with his disciplined pace bowling.

Abu got Cheteshwar Pujara (54) caught at gully soon after the overnight batsman completed his 23rd Test fifty with a boundary.

But it was Kohli's wicket that brought joy to the Bangladesh camp after their lbw appeals were supported by the third umpire.

Kohli was given not out by the on-field umpire but replays suggested the ball would have hit leg stump. It was the superstar batsman's 10th zero score in his 83rd Test.

Agarwal, who completed his fifty with a boundary off Ebadat Hossain, stood firm with Rahane to surpass Bangladesh's total.

After surviving a dropped catch on day one, he successfully reviewed an lbw call after being given out by the umpire in the first session when on 82.

India's pace bowlers led by Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets, dealt with Bangladesh on the opening day after the tourists decided to bat first on a green wicket.

