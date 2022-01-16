UrduPoint.com

Kohli Quits As India Test Captain

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Kohli quits as India Test captain

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :India's Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.

The 33-year-old Kohli, who quit as Twenty20 skipper after a debacle at the World Cup and then lost the one-day job, took over the India leadership across formats from MS Dhoni in 2017.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," Kohli said.

"I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do.

"I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," he added.

India lost the final match in Cape Town by seven wickets on Friday to go down 2-1, with Kohli blaming the team's poor batting for the defeat.

Kohli is part of the ODI team, led by KL Rahul in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, that will play three matches in South Africa starting January 19.

