(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Star batsman Virat Kohli announced Thursday that he will give up India's Twenty20 captaincy after the World Cup that starts next month.

"I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli said on Twitter.