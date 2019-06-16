UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohli 'walks' But Replays Suggest India Captain Was Not Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest India captain was not out

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :India captain Virat Kohli effectively gave himself out in a World Cup match against bitter rivals Pakistan, only for replays to suggest he had made a mistake.

Kohli had made 77 when he tried to hook Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir and got what he thought was a thin nick through to Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan appealed but umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced.

Kohli, however, did not wait for a decision but walked off the field.

Replays suggested the star batsman, who in the course of his innings became the quickest player to score 11,000 one-day international runs, had erred with no spike indicating a nick detected on the Ultra Edge system.

India were then 314 for five, with the innings petering out to a final total of 336 for five after Kohli's exit.

Kohli appeared visibly frustrated when back in the changing room.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, commentating on television, said he had walked because there was a creak in the handle of his bat and that, rather than an edge, was the sound he heard.

The practice of batsmen 'walking' or giving themselves out without waiting for an umpire's decision was a familiar sight in professional cricket in many countries.

But the increasingly high stakes involved in the modern game have seen it die out, with retired Australia star Adam Gilchrist the last top-class batsman to 'walk' as a matter of routine.

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.

In his team's previous group match, Kohli won plaudits for calling on India supporters at the Oval not to boo Steve Smith, recently returned from a year-long ball-tampering, during India's 36-run over reigning champions Australia.

Political tensions between India and Pakistan have repeatedly caused the abandonment of cricket matches between the border countries.

But several fans on Twitter said Kohli's gesture on Sunday ought to see him honoured with the Nobel peace prize.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Twitter Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Marais Erasmus Border Sunday TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Digital Government launches &#039;Open Data ..

17 minutes ago

UAE a global model in adopting AI: Omar Al Olama

2 hours ago

MBRSG to host 20th International Conference on Dig ..

2 hours ago

ADX appoints Al Ramz Capital as liquidity provider ..

3 hours ago

Nasser Al Hamli meets with Bahrain, Egypt and Jord ..

3 hours ago

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.