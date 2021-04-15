UrduPoint.com
Kohli's Bangalore Beat Hyderabad To Top IPL Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs for their second successive victory of this Indian Premier League season on Wednesday.

Hyderabad, who lost their opener of the Twenty20 tournament on Sunday, faltered in their chase of 150 to finish on 143-9 despite a valiant 54 by skipper David Warner in Chennai.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed struck three times in one over to make Hyderabad slip from 115-2 to 116-5.

Pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel took two wickets each as Bangalore took top spot in the eight-team table.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 59 - his first IPL fifty since 2016 - in Bangalore's 149-8 after being put into bat.

"For us Maxi gave us that momentum and got us closer to 150," Kohli said of his star player, who was bought by Bangalore for $1.95m in the February auctions.

He added: "To be very honest, we're not over-excited with victories. It's a long tournament and you have to be professional with your job.

" Kohli made 33 off 29 deliveries and put on a key third-wicket partnership of 44 with Maxwell.

Maxwell, batting at number four, stood firm after Kohli's departure and smashed five fours and three sixes in his 41-ball knock.

"To have batters around me gives me time to settle in and play with freedom - similar to the role I play at the Australian team," said the 32-year-old Maxwell.

On playing for RCB, Maxwell said: "Having those guys behind me is a nice little luxury. It's my fourth IPL team and there's pressure on me to turn up and make my impact." West Indies pace bowler Jason Holder made the XI for Hyderabad and claimed three wickets while Afghanistan spin ace Rashid Khan returned figures of 2-18.

The left-handed Warner helped Hyderabad start strongly with his 37-ball knock but he fell to New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson and the wheels came off the chase.

Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday.

