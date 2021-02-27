Kolbe makes rare fly-half start as Toulouse visit La Rochelle

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Toulouse said on Friday that South African World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe will start in the unfamiliar position of fly-half for their top-of-the-table clash with La Rochelle.

Kolbe is normally a winger or fullback but fly-halves Romain Ntamack is injured and Thomas Ramos is in the French squad that was due to face Scotland at the weekend before being hit by a coronavirus outbreak that forced the Six Nations match to be postponed.

Toulouse lost at Lyon last weekend to surrender first place in Top 14.

They dropped to third, one point behind La Rochelle and visit the new leaders at 2005 (GMT) on Saturday.

Toulouse have used Kolbe at No. 10 before.

He played there last February, also due to Six Nations absentees, in a 30-27 loss to Racing 92.

He even took over the role of goalkicker during the game, landing two conversions and two penalties but missed a late penalty just before Racing scored the winning try.

Toulouse have been able to recall wingers Yoann Huget and Matthis Lebel who missed last week's loss.