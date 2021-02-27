UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kolbe Makes Rare Fly-half Start As Toulouse Visit La Rochelle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

Kolbe makes rare fly-half start as Toulouse visit La Rochelle

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Toulouse said on Friday that South African World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe will start in the unfamiliar position of fly-half for their top-of-the-table clash with La Rochelle.

Kolbe is normally a winger or fullback but fly-halves Romain Ntamack is injured and Thomas Ramos is in the French squad that was due to face Scotland at the weekend before being hit by a coronavirus outbreak that forced the Six Nations match to be postponed.

Toulouse lost at Lyon last weekend to surrender first place in Top 14.

They dropped to third, one point behind La Rochelle and visit the new leaders at 2005 (GMT) on Saturday.

Toulouse have used Kolbe at No. 10 before.

He played there last February, also due to Six Nations absentees, in a 30-27 loss to Racing 92.

He even took over the role of goalkicker during the game, landing two conversions and two penalties but missed a late penalty just before Racing scored the winning try.

Toulouse have been able to recall wingers Yoann Huget and Matthis Lebel who missed last week's loss.

Related Topics

Injured World Visit Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Turkish Lira February Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

21 minutes ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

1 hour ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

35 minutes ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

35 minutes ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

35 minutes ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.