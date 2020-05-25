UrduPoint.com
Kolbe's Toulouse Begin Training Return Protocol

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Kolbe's Toulouse begin training return protocol

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :South African Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse announced on Monday their players had returned to the club's facilities for medical tests after more than two months away.

The record 20-time French champions have been absent from their Stade Ernest Wallon base since March 16 and the Top 14 season was declared over last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The examinations are the first phase of a process presented by the French league before matches can take place.

"The players will do just a morning of medical tests and morning of clinical examinations with the first exchanges with a ball expected at the end of June," the club told AFP.

Once they have completed the tests players will be able to train in groups of four before squad sessions which will last for at least eight weeks.

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth's Toulon will undergo similar tests on Wednesday while Handre Pollard's Montpellier will restart training on June 2.

The new Top 14 campaign is expected to start on September 4 but questions remain over whether a champion for last season will be decided and which sides will represent the league in next season's European Champions Cup.

Kolbe's outfit were one place away from qualifying for the top-tier continental competition when the term was ended and have a Champions Cup quarter-final against Irish province Ulster still to play.

