UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kolbe's Toulouse Hoping To 'crack Open' Champions Cup Final

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Kolbe's Toulouse hoping to 'crack open' Champions Cup final

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe said his Toulouse side need to "crack the final" open if they want to beat La Rochelle on Saturday and clinch a record fifth European Champions Cup.

Top 14 leaders Toulouse play the team second in France's top flight, who have conceded the lowest number of points in the league this season, at Twickenham in a sixth all-French affair.

"I think it's going to be a game where discipline and defence are probably going to be some of the key factors in the match," said South African Kolbe.

"Whenever there are opportunities for us, as players, within the structure, to capitalise on, we also need to bring our own natural abilities to the game, to hopefully crack it open some other way," he added.

La Rochelle will be making their debut in the top-tier final after beating four-time winners Leinster in the semi-final.

Three-time champion Will Skelton joined the Atlantic coast club, who were only promoted to the Top 14 seven years ago, at the start of the campaign after a trophy-laden spell with Saracens.

"Rugby is massive in this town. It's not the biggest, it's a small community. They go mad for rugby here," Australia lock Skelton said.

"When we pulled up against Leinster, I didn't expect it. We had around 1,000 people just (at the stadium before the game), which I'm not sure is Covid-friendly but it revved us up for the game." Leading Kolbe's men will likely be former New Zealand back-rower Jerome Kaino, with regular captain Julien Marchand banned for a dangerous tackle in the last-four victory over Bordeaux-Begles.

"I never thought that I would have the opportunity to play with such a legend as Jerome. He's just so experienced; he's achieved so much throughout his rugby career," Kolbe said.

"For me he's just a phenomenal player but more so a great man, someone I've always looked up to by the way he's played as well, just being as physical as everybody knows him." - 'Leader' Vito - Facing Kaino will be a former All Black and fellow double World Cup winner Victor Vito, as the pair battle for a maiden Champions Cup title.

"Victor's awesome. His experience is massive for this team," Skelton said.

"He's one of our leaders, and I extract as much as I can from him when we're one-on-one." A sell-out crowd of 10,000 will be in west London this weekend as England loosens its coronavirus restrictions.

Kolbe and Vito last played in front of fans in the autumn before a second wave of Covid-19 hit France.

It is unlikely many people will make the trip over the Channel due to a quarantine but Skelton expected some support from those based in Britain.

"It will be massive for us just to have people there. Hopefully we get a few La Rochelle fans. I know the Toulouse community is quite big," Skelton said.

"Hopefully, we can get a few chants in with our black and yellow going on."

Related Topics

World Australia France London Toulouse La Rochelle Man Moroccan Dirham All From Top New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

10 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

11 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

11 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

13 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.