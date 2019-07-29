Kompany in losing start to coaching career

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Vincent Kompany suffered a losing start to his career as player-manager with Anderlecht on Sunday as Ostend pulled off a 2-1 win in the Belgian league.

Kompany, the former Manchester City skipper, returned to his formative club in the summer after helping the English giants to another Premier League title.

It was also a losing debut for former French international Samir Nasri who came on as a 60th minute substitute for Anderlecht.

Anderlecht, who have been Belgian champions on 34 occasions, finished last season in sixth place.