UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Konta Out Of US Open After Cirstea Upset

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Konta out of US Open after Cirstea upset

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :British ninth seed Jo Konta became the latest high-ranking player to be sent packing from the US Open on Thursday, losing in three sets to Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

Konta, a quarter-finalist at last year's US Open, was beaten 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 4-6 in a hard-fought contest that lasted just under three hours.

Konta joins top seed Karolina Pliskova and 10th seed Garbine Muguruza as the biggest casualties from early round play this week.

Cirstea, ranked 77th in the world, will now play 20th seed Karolina Muchova in the third round.

It is only the third time in 11 appearances in the main draw at the US Open that the 30-year-old Cirstea has reached the third round.

The Australian-born Konta had looked to be in control after racing through the first set, but was unable to counter as Cirstea responded strongly in the second, aided by a strong serve which saw her finish with eight aces.

Konta had no complaints with the defeat afterwards.

"I think my level was a lot higher than hers in the first set," she said.

"But she's a great player. She has had some pretty amazing results also in the past in her career. She's capable of playing some very good tennis.

"She obviously raised her level. We were battling kind of toe-to-toe really. She just was better in the end."

Related Topics

Tennis World Romania From Top US Open

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

5 minutes ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

35 minutes ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

2 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.