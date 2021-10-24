UrduPoint.com

Kopecky On The Money At Track World Championships

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

Kopecky on the money at track world championships

Roubaix, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :On the final day of cycling's track world championships Lotte Kopecky of Belgium won the women's points race at a packed Roubaix indoor velodrome.

It was quite a feat as she pushed British ace Katie Archibald into second and nine-time world champion Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands on Sunday.

It was also Wild's last race as she retires from the track aged 39 having also won the Madison here.

International Cycling Union boss David Lappartient was present near the Belgian border to give her a send-off speech.

Danish duo Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the men's madison to add to their Tokyo title in an epic 50km 200-lap race with 20 sprints.

The men's sprint and elimination races and the women's keirin finals are later in the day.

