Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Kopecky wins women's world road race title

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won the women's road race on Sunday for a third gold medal at the world championships after she also claimed two track titles.

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands took silver just ahead of Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in third after the 154km run from Loch Lomond culminated with six 14.3km circuits of downtown Glasgow.

Kopecky, 27, also won golds on the track in Scotland in the points and elimination races.

Winner of the women's time trial title earlier in the week American Chloe Dygert pulled out just ahead of the start due to illness.

The first part of the course in open countryside was marked by grey skies and constant drizzle as the peloton crossed the Scottish Pennines.

But an elite clique had already formed by the time the race arrived at the tricky urban circuit with corners treacherously rain slick.

The race looked like going to the wire with Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain, Christina Schweinberger of Austria and Swiss Marlen Reusser all in the mix until late.

Uttrup Ludwig started the winning move on a steep incline just ahead of the final lap and Kopecky joined her as they opened up a gap.

As the Belgian finished stronger the Dane faded and was caught near the line by Vollering as they crossed just seven seconds off the winning pace.

