UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Cultural Festival To Be Held On Oct 14 At RAC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:21 PM

Korean Cultural Festival to be held on Oct 14 at RAC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) would organize a day-long "Korean Cultural Festival" here at RAC on October 14.

The artists of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts would perform in the Festival.

The Festival would feature cultural performances, Korean foods and exhibitions.

The event would focus on sharing both traditional and modern aspects of Korean culture. The event would celebrate the region's strong connection to traditional Korean music and dance as well as Korean costumes and handicraft.

Related Topics

Music Rawalpindi October Event

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

53 minutes ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

2 hours ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.