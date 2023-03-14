UrduPoint.com

Korean Delegation Visits Taif Province To Be Acquainted To The Production Of Roses, Prickly Pears

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Taif, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Republic of Korea paid a visit to Taif province on Monday, organized by the Saudi Financial Coordination Center, to be introduced to the quantity of the agricultural production of Taifi roses and prickly pears, be acquainted with traditional ways of extracting perfume elements and oils, and investing them in complementary and cosmetics industries.

A number of specialists and those interested in the industry were present during the visit.

