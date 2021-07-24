UrduPoint.com
Korean 'monster' Who Caught Covid Tamed At Tokyo Games Fencing

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Korean 'monster' who caught Covid tamed at Tokyo Games fencing

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea's Oh Sang-uk, who spent time in hospital earlier this year with coronavirus, was stunned in the quarter-finals of the sabre fencing at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed "Monster" because he stands an intimidating 1.92 metres (6ft 3ins), was a surprise 15-13 loser to Georgia's Sandro Bazadze.

Oh, the 2019 individual world champion, was hospitalised in March in South Korea with mild symptoms after winning a World Cup event in Budapest.

He resumed training a month later and revealed that he had suffered a headache and muscle pains, as well as losing his taste and smell.

Despite that he had been among the favourites for sabre gold on day one of the fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall, where -- in line with most events at the Tokyo Games -- spectators were barred because of the pandemic.

Oh badly rolled his left ankle when he stepped backwards against Egypt's Mohamed Amer in the last 16.

He was in the wars once more against Bazadze and required prolonged treatment, this time to his right ankle.

Oh said that the ankle was "uncomfortable" but refused to use it as a reason for his defeat.

"It's too bad," he said. "But I have no regrets because my opponent just did better than me."Bazadze faces Hungary's reigning two-time Olympic champion Aron Szilagyi later Saturday in the semi-finals.

