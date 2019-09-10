Kosovo boss eyes famous upset against England

Southampton, United Kingdom, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes has challenged his upstart side to maintain their remarkable run by shocking England in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Challandes' team are unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions going into their clash with group leaders England at Southampton.

England have reeled off three successive victories with 14 goals scored, including four against Bulgaria on Saturday.

But surprise package Kosovo are running them close in second place as the two nations prepare for their first meeting.

Only accepted as a member of UEFA and FIFA in 2016, Kosovo have not lost in almost two years.

Facing England will prove their biggest test to date, but the upbeat Challandes believes they can leave St Mary's with a positive result.

"We are Kosovo and we are here against one of the best teams in the world, in my opinion, the best team in the world," he told reporters on Monday.

"I think it is in my philosophy that if we don't dream it is unnecessary to play such games, we should dream and do all that is possible to disturb England.

"I will see tomorrow because with Kosovo we are young, we are a young federation, never have we played against such an opponent.

"For me as a coach it is not easy to have a good mix for the evaluation of this game.

"If I say 'we come to win', I think a lot of people think that is pretentious; if I say 'it is not possible to win against England', I must change my job.

"Never did we think after four games that we play for the first place here in England.

"It is clear for me it will be a very, very hard game but it is a possibility for our very young team to show what is a very, very high level." Swiss coach Challandes says Kosovo won't only try and defend against England, despite their Harry Kane-inspired goal spree at the weekend.

"Harry Kane and (Raheem) Sterling and (Marcus) Rashford and, and, and, and, and...!," he said.

"For me it is a wonderful team but I have only this way in my head - I don't want to say to my team, 'OK, we stay in our own half and defend, defend, defend'.

"I hope we can play and be an opponent, not a big opponent but and opponent with intensity."