Kosovo Calls Early Elections For February

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Kosovo calls early elections for February

Pristina, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Kosovo will hold a snap parliamentary poll on February 14, the president announced Wednesday, after a court ruled that the election of the previous government had been unconstitutional.

The new poll will bring about the third change of power in Kosovo since early 2020, a period of heavy political instability that has complicated efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and other social and economic issues plaguing the former Serbian province.

The fresh upheaval was triggered in late December when the constitutional court ruled that the parliamentary vote which installed prime minister Avdullah Hoti in June was invalid because of the participating MPs had earlier been convicted for fraud.

According to Kosovo's charter, an MP convicted of a criminal offence cannot serve in the assembly.

On Wednesday evening Kosovo's acting President Vjosa Osmani officially "dissolved the legislature" and "called early elections for February 14", her office said in a press release.

Early elections have become the norm in Kosovo, where no government has reached its full term since Pristina declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Hoti's government came to power through a parliament reshuffle after a previous coalition collapsed less than two months after it took office.

The new election comes at a time when Kosovo is engaged in delicate negotiations with its former war foe Serbia to normalise ties.

While the US and much of Europe recognise Kosovo's independence, Serbia and its key allies like China and Russia do not, effectively barring Kosovo from the United Nations.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

