Kosovo court to give first war crimes verdict

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A special Kosovo court in The Hague will hand down its long-awaited first war crimes verdict Friday in the trial of a former rebel commander accused of murder and torture.

Salih Mustafa allegedly abused prisoners in a makeshift jail run by the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) in the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia.

The verdict comes at a sensitive time for Kosovo, where ethnic tensions have flared up again nearly a quarter-century after the war, with attackers exchanging gunfire with police and throwing a stun grenade at EU law enforcers at the weekend.

Judges at the heavily-secured court will read out the verdict from 9:00 am (0800 GMT), with Mustafa charged with the war crimes of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention.

The court operates under Kosovo law but is based in the Netherlands and funded by the EU to shield witnesses from intimidation, given that former KLA commanders still dominate political life in Kosovo.

The 50-year-old Mustafa, who was arrested in 2020 while working as an adviser at Kosovo's defence ministry, denounced the "Gestapo" court when his trial opened last year.

Prosecutors say Mustafa, nicknamed Commander Cali, and his men "brutalised and tortured" at least six fellow ethnic Kosovo Albanians accused of collaborating with Serbs.

Prisoners were kept in grim conditions in a stable in Zllash, a village east of the capital Pristina, with Mustafa personally taking part in the beatings, they said.

One young man died after being repeatedly beaten and tortured, and his body was found in a shallow grave.