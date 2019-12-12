Kosovo declares Nobel laureate Handke 'persona non grata'

(@imziishan)

Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Kosovo declared Peter Handke a 'persona non grata' on Wednesday in the latest protest against his induction as a Nobel literature laureate, barring the Austrian writer from a place he has visited numerous times.

The Swedish academy's pick for the 2019 prize has reopened old wounds in the Balkans, where many see Handke as an apologist for Serb atrocities during Yugoslavia's bloody collapse.

One Nobel committee member resigned over the choice, while Tuesday's award ceremony was boycotted by representatives of the embassies of Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Turkey.

"Today I have decided to declare Peter Handke as not welcome in Kosovo. He is a non-grata person... Denying crimes and supporting criminals is a terrible crime," Kosovo's Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli wrote on Facebook.

The writer is not popular among Kosovo's ethnic Albanian-majority, who fought Belgrade for independence in a 1998-99 war that claimed 13,000 lives.

But he was a frequent guest in the tiny Serb enclave of Velika Hoca, one of several small ethnic Serb communities scattered around the former Serbian province.

Handke has visited Velika Hoca at least five times and donated nearly 100,000 Euros ($110,000) to the community of 500 people, whose village is nestled among the rolling hills of southern Kosovo.

"Even if there are big problems, I think life has a good rhythm here", the writer said during a 2014 visit.

"I can be alone here. I can hide. I can walk very hidden behind the hills," he added.