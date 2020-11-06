Kosovo ex-president Thaci held in The Hague: war crimes court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci was being held in detention in The Hague on Thursday, just hours after he resigned to face an indictment at a war crimes court, the tribunal said.

Ex-guerilla leader Thaci and two other suspects "were transferred to the detention facilities of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers" in the Dutch city, the court said in a statement.