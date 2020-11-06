UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo Ex-president Thaci Held In The Hague: War Crimes Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Kosovo ex-president Thaci held in The Hague: war crimes court

The Hague, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci was being held in detention in The Hague on Thursday, just hours after he resigned to face an indictment at a war crimes court, the tribunal said.

Ex-guerilla leader Thaci and two other suspects "were transferred to the detention facilities of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers" in the Dutch city, the court said in a statement.

Related Topics

The Hague Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

1 hour ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

2 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

1 hour ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

3 hours ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.