Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Kosovo prosecutors have filed charges against six people, including a teacher and a policeman, over the alleged rape of a teenager in a case that has shocked the nation.

The indictment is a result of an eight-month long probe launched after a leading news portal published the story about a teenage girl who was allegedly raped and abused in 2017 and 2018, first by her teacher and then by a local police officer and her lawyer.

The six suspects were indicted "on suspicion of having committed the offences of sexual abuse, abuse of their position... and inducement to unlawful pregnancy," office of the prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release.

The suspects are also accused of having forced the victim to have an abortion after she became pregnant due to rape.

The investigative news portal Insajderi reported in February that than the 16-year old high school student in the central town of Drenas had been repeatedly raped by her teacher.

According to the Insajderi, she reported the case to the police, only to be repeatedly raped by the officer assigned to investigate the case.

When she became pregnant, she has told the news portal, the officer drove her to Pristina in January 2019 and forced her to have an abortion.