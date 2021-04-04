Kosovo MPs elect reformist lawyer Vjosa Osmani as president

Pristina, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :MPs elected Kosovo's most popular politician Vjosa Osmani as president on Sunday, overcoming an opposition boycott that had kept parliament short of a quorum one day earlier.

The 38-year-old, one of the standard bearers of a younger political generation determined to fight corruption, received 71 votes from among the 82 lawmakers present, meaning she is "elected President of the Republic", speaker Glauk Konjufca said.