Kosovo 'open' To New Municipal Elections In The North

Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Prague, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Kosovo is open to holding new elections in four northern municipalities where the appointment of ethnic Albanian mayors led to unrest and clashes, Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said on Tuesday.

"We are open to new elections in those four municipalities," she said.

Protests had flared among Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority in April after the authorities installed Pristina-allied mayors following widely boycotted local elections in northern areas.

Over 30 peacekeepers from NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) were injured in clashes with Serbian protesters late last month, prompting the alliance to send in reinforcements.

Gervalla-Schwarz said, however, that "to have new elections we need steps in between because declaring new elections when the other side is declaring it will boycott them again does not make sense".

She blamed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for having a role in the clashes in his bid to change "the reality of the Balkans".

"It is the will of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to make Kosovo unstable," said Gervalla-Schwarz.

"I'm very convinced that this violence is not linked to these four municipalities, not to these elections," she added.

