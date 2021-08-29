Kosovo opts for curfew, delayed school start over Covid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Kosovo will delay the start of the school year by two weeks and introduce a night-time curfew, the government said Sunday, as coronavirus infections soar.

The government said the curfew will take effect Monday from 10 pm until 5 am while the school year will begin in mid-September instead of September 1.

Daily cases of Covid-19 have risen from several hundred at the start of August to some 2,000 a day currently.

Kosovo, a 1.8-million-strong country, has registered around 140,000 infections since the start of the pandemic and 2,500 deaths.

A quarter of the population has been vaccinated.

Health Minister Arben Vitia said the number of children infected had risen, "particularly those aged 10 to 19 who are seen as spreaders of the virus."The government has also banned festivals, concerts, weddings and other celebrations.

From September 13, all employees in state companies and public institutions will either have to be vaccinated, get tests or submit confirmation they were infected.