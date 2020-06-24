Kosovo president cancels US talks with Serbia after war charges

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci on Wednesday canceled a visit to Washington to discuss tensions with Serbia after he was charged with war crimes, the US mediator said.

Saturday's talks will go ahead with the participation of Kosovo's new Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, who has moved to ease friction with Serbia, envoy Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter.