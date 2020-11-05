UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo President Resigns Over War Crimes Indictment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Kosovo president resigns over war crimes indictment

Pristina, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci resigned Thursday to face a war crimes court in The Hague, which confirmed an indictment against him dating back to Kosovo's 1990s conflict with Serbia.

"I will not allow under any circumstances that I appear before court as the president of the Republic of Kosovo.

Therefore, in order to protect the integrity of the office of the president and the country, as well as the dignity of the citizens, I resign from the position of president of the Republic of Kosovo," he told a press conference.

Thaci, who was political chief of Kosovo's rebel forces during the war, was accused by prosecutors earlier this year of crimes including murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture.

Related Topics

Murder The Hague Serbia From Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

56 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.